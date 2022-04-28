Live dinner show of music, acrobats, dance: A new visual spectacle in Dubai

The energy, rhythm and finesse are palpable

by Purva Grover Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 8:43 PM

The classic red curtains are yet to open, but the drapes, soft lights and the luxe seating choices are enough to leave one overwhelmed. The minimalist décor in black and red adds to the grandeur of the space. Don’t let the opulence of the space beset you already, for once the troupe of artistes take over the stage, you’d be left gaping — and at some point, breathless with the skill on display and at other, keeping your fingers crossed for the safe ‘landing’ of the artists on their feet… er... roller skates, in a few cases. The gleaming sign adorning the stage, reading Billionaire, is enough to set the tone though.

As we find ourselves seated in the snug chairs at Billionaire Dubai, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, we prep ourselves to cheer for the immense talent under one roof – on the table and the stage, both. Within minutes, our host (the cheerful, polite and well-versed amigo) runs us through the set menu and he and his team stay alert for the entire duration of our visit (three hours plus) refilling our glasses with water, clearing the table, etc. as they address us as Senor and Senora; and refreshingly enough break into a ‘let’s applaud’ together act, with the guests participating with the same vigour.

We’re there on a Ramadan night, with the show tailored to respect the culture of the Holy Month, the show starts at 10 pm, with tiny breaks when the house DJ takes over. Choreographed by Billionaire’s artistic director, Montse Morè, the show features a few of their most iconic acrobatic and singing artistes with mesmerising skills. The spectacle starts with the vocalist singing Adele’s Easy on Me. Eimy Tejeda’s vocals express emotions through the power of songs. When the roller-skating duo, Massimo and Denise Randol, perform the stunt-filled acrobatic act, we hold our breath and say our prayers, for the husband-wife’s bold, risky, and astounding performance on the narrow stage is jaw-dropping. We’d like to call it our Ripley’s Believe It or Not moment of the show. It’s only after we watch contortionist Aleksandr Batuev defy the laws of the human body with his act and Spanish native Antonio Vargas’ performances of hand balancing and acrobatic dance, we realise that each of the acts is one pinch-me-moment after another.

The delectably plated meal, with truffle pasta gnocchi, breezy-crusted Margarita pizza, carpaccio, and more speak of the finesse of the team in the kitchen. The mountainous dessert sharing platter is not for the faint-hearted! We took our time to work through this one, as we devoured molten cake and Matcha ice-cream bites, among other sweet treats. A haven for those who love to watch live acts over a lavish meal, the space narrates a story of aesthetics told with passion and skill. We’d return for a meal, of course, but mostly to be in awe of the talents waiting to be discovered, applauded.

