Indian filmmaker Gaurang Doshi joins hands with Pakistani Rocky Khan to launch pulsating Casanova music video

Luxury in the region often leaves us in awe. This summer, you can indulge in a fully immersive, sensory experience at a hotel and celebrate the joy of worldliness and the beauty of global travel
Gaurang Doshi, who had hit the headlines with Amitabh Bachchan-starrer blockbusters such as Aankhen (2002) and Deewaar: Let’s Bring Our Heroes Home (2004), in partnership with Rocky Khan, a Pakistani national, made a comeback in Dubai with their foot-tapping number Casanova music video, which features international stars such as Lil Pump, Yo Yo Indian singer Honey Singh and American DJ Shadow.
When an Indian ace filmmaker and a Pakistani producer join hands in Dubai, which is fast emerging as the entertainment capital in the world, creativity triumphs over geographical barriers.
The boundless energy was on display on July 24 at the breathtaking Image Show held at Dubai Festival City.
The Al Futtaim Group provided the luxuriant venue on a balmy Sunday evening as spectacular laser searchlights, fire effects, geysers, choreographed fountain and lights, fireworks, and a graphic show on the Intercontinental Building took centrestage amid a thundering applause from an appreciative audience.
Indian actor Vivek Oberoi’s unannounced presence was a pleasant surprise.
MTV Roadies host Rannvijay Singh Singha was the master of ceremony (MC) for the evening.
The choreographed fountain on the CASANOVA music will be played for the next one month thrice a day along with a light and sound show on the Intercontinental Building.
Doshi is also making a foray into web series called 7th Sense and Line of Fire, whose posters were showcased on the Intercontinental Building.
