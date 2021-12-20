Gallery X: Sharjah's latest exhibition debuts with stunning collection of photographic prints

The permanent display offers amateur and professional photographers the opportunity to participate in workshops led by world-renowned photographers

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 20 Dec 2021, 5:44 PM

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC), inaugurated Gallery X, a permanent photography exhibition curated by the Xposure International Photography Festival at Al Majaz Amphitheatre.

Inaugurated today (Monday), Gallery X celebrates the artistic excellence of talented emerging and acclaimed photographers worldwide and is dedicated to showcasing a selection of exceptional works by some of the world’s best photographers.

Sheikh Sultan toured the exhibition which marks its debut with a stunning collection of photographic prints by award-winning Italian photographer Francesco Zizola, and British photographer Anthony Lamb, whose works have appeared in leading international magazines and newspapers.

Francesco Zizola briefed Sheikh Sultan on his collection themed, ‘Salt, Sweat, Blood’, while Anthony Lamb presented his unique vision of ‘Escapes’.

Sheikh Sultan toured the pavilions, workshop halls, the café, and the area dedicated to readers at Gallery X.

The permanent exhibition has been designed as an inclusive creative and artistic space and offers amateur and professional photographers the opportunity to participate in workshops led by world-renowned photographers.

Through its array of facilities, Gallery X allows photographers and the public to converge in one interactive environment.

Launched at the 5th edition of Xposure, Gallery X is a permanent gallery in Sharjah and aims to provide a unique opportunity for photography enthusiasts and emerging talents to come together, learn, develop their skills, and share expertise through regular educational programmes and expert workshops.

Francesco Zizola: ‘Salt, Sweat, Blood’

Italian photojournalist Francesco Zizola’s collection of photographs are part of a long-term project the artist has been working on for the past few years (2017-2019) and focuses on the relationship between man and nature. Water, or the deep sea, constitutes the main subject of the images at the exhibition.

Anthony Lamb’s ‘Escapes’

In his series of photographs titled ‘Escapes’, Anthony Lamb uses negative space and an ethereal aesthetic to provide the viewer with a sense of serenity and calm. The collection includes stunning images of mangroves in Abu Dhabi, which are an integral part of the coastal ecosystem of the UAE.