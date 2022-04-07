Dubai: The Big Bad Wolf Book sale returns after two years, opens on April 14

The event is returning to Dubai after two years

Supplied

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 4:08 PM

The world's biggest book sale is coming to Dubai in April after a gap of two years.

In strategic partnership with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the World’s Biggest Book Sale -- the 'Big Bad Wolf Books' -- returns to Dubai after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Starting from April 14, the book sale will go on until the April 24, offering books with discounts from 50-80 per cent.

Open daily from 10.00am to 2.00am for 11 consecutive days the sale will be stocked with a host of genres that are sure to have something for everyone, from kids and adults alike.

The event is free for all to enter.

Premiering in UAE for its first edition in 2018, the Big Bad Wolf Books is returning for its third edition during Ramadan.

For more information and updates about the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Dubai 2022, visit here.