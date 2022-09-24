Dubai: Soaking in architecture

A day at a pool is always a good idea, but did you know that it’s the magnificent aesthetics which contribute to the experience?

Life looks better underwater, you’d agree. If we are not on a staycation, we’re enjoying a day at the pool. Call it a poolcation or a lushscape; yes, when we’re in doubt we hit the pool. And there are many reasons we hit the pool and love it. Whilst in the water, have you ever wondered what makes the time spent there interesting? It’s the architecture, the hues (hello, blue) and the overall aesthetics that enhance the experience.

Dubai’s known for infinity pools, also for gorgeous views from the poolside, and more. And, we do hold the Guinness World Record for the world’s deepest swimming 60 meters (196 feet) pool — The Deep Dive Dubai, Nad Al Sheba. In addition, there is AURA, the world’s first and highest 360-degree sky pool lounge, with unparalleled views of Dubai. Brought to us by Sunset Hospitality Group, dedicated elevators transport guests to an island in the sky on the 50th floor of the Palm Tower that overlooks the majestic Dubai skyline.

So, what’s the one thing the creators keep in mind while designing the pool for the space? How much role does aesthetics play when planning the structure, size, et al? We deep dive to know more.

Ely N. Skaff, design manager, Sunset Hospitality Group, said, “The pool at Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse (a partnership between Sunset Hospitality Group and Nakheel Properties) offers a never seen before experience; having it as the centrepiece of the space was steering our mind all through the design phase.”

Interestingly, the arched edges of the pool match the spirit of the club and bring people together to enjoy the chill vibes of Isola Ristorante, a fresh architectural masterpiece and eatery that offers guests tropical vibes.

“Whilst designing the property in the late 2000s, our vision was to have a magnificent pool that highlights the wonder that is Downtown Dubai,” said Caroline Trichet, general manager, Sofitel Dubai Downtown.

The 65-meter-long pool at the property is set on a connected building to have the best views of the iconic Dubai skyline and partial views of Burj Khalifa, “The space makes it an ideal venue to relax and chill out, and also in the past it has been the host venue for many private, social and corporate events,” added Caroline.

“We have the largest salt pool in the Northern Emirate. We have seven pools spread across the resort,” said Shalvesh Nundlaul, cluster marketing and communications manager, Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort.