Dubai: New platform to allow creatives to launch projects in minutes

Projects can now be launched on one uniform platform within seven minutes

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 6 Dec 2021, 4:49 PM

Dubai has launched a new platform on the unified electronic platform 'Invest in Dubai' for creative and talented individuals to establish and launch their projects within minutes.

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority joined hands with the Department of Economy and Tourism to launch 'Creatives’ Journey' which will support them in establishing their projects in Dubai within minutes on one platform.

In April, the government had launched the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy to develop the creative sector in the emirate by providing the legislative, investment and technical environment necessary for the growth of this sector as well as by increasing the emirate’s attractiveness to talents, investors and entrepreneurs in the creative field.

The emirate aims to be a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Creative activities include a wide range of fields divided into six main sectors – cultural and natural heritage; books and press; performing arts and celebration; audio-visual and interactive media; visual arts and crafts; and design and creative services.

While creative licences also vary and include four types – Trader licence, which is available to different nationalities and allows freelancers to work from home; Intelaq licence, which is available to independent UAE and GCC citizens; Instant licence, which is available to owners of start-up companies of all nationalities. It enables investors and entrepreneurs to issue their commercial licences; and SME Startup License, which is available to Emirati start-up owners and GCC citizens, who will be exempt from fees for 5 years.

Dubai provides a wide range of services to enhance the prosperity of their businesses and develop their skills across all levels, allowing them to become creative and successful entrepreneurs. These services include banking services, creative spaces for flexible work, technical services, a digital platform for displaying and selling their creative products, educational services in various fields, and consulting services, among others.

The new platform will help establish projects on one uniform platform within seven minutes, including entering the Invest in Dubai platform, heading to the page regarding the creative sector, choosing the creative activity, and defining the legal form.

Creative entrepreneurs can also obtain the establishment certificate issued by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, followed by a payment portal to receive the licence. They can also obtain competitive services and benefits that will support them in launching and developing their business through offers that include an immediate application for a cultural visa as a competitive advantage provided by Dubai Culture as well as support services, the provision of flexible creative workspaces, and banking and educational services, which will be announced soon.

“This step will provide talents with a unified electronic platform that will facilitate the steps to establish and launch their projects from Dubai. It will also contribute to supporting the Al Quoz Creative Zone project by attracting many talents to establish their businesses in the innovative incubator,” said Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture.

Helal Almarri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, said: “We will strive to direct our work teams to facilitate everything that would contribute to the optimal achievement of the project's objectives, especially the promotion of creative and innovative economic excellence in Dubai, and strengthen the emirate’s position as the capital of creativity, talent and investments and, thus, the future capital of the new economy, and the best place in the world to live, work and visit.”

