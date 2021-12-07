Dubai launches unified digital platform for creative talents

The treasure reveal regional and local history, signifying political changes, power struggles and the changing value placed on precious metals
Creatives Journey, an initiative that is part of the ‘Invest in Dubai’ platform has been launched by Dubai Culture in partnership with the Department of Economy and Tourism.
Invest in Dubai platform is a unified digital platform for establishing businesses in Dubai.
“The project comes as a vital step towards facilitating doing business for creative talents and provides an innovative and flexible environment that would support them in establishing their projects in Dubai within minutes on one platform,” said Dubai Culture.
The updates on the Creatives' Journey allow for the possibility of establishing projects through simple, flexible and fast steps on one uniform platform and within seven minutes.
The new update includes entering the Invest in Dubai platform, heading to the page regarding the creative sector, choosing the creative activity, and defining the legal form.
“Creative entrepreneurs can then obtain the establishment certificate issued by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), followed by a payment portal to receive the license,” a press release from Dubai Culture added.
Applicants can also obtain competitive services and benefits that will support them in launching and developing their business.
Offers include immediate application for a cultural visa as a competitive advantage provided by Dubai Culture as well as support services, the provision of flexible creative workspaces, and banking and educational services, which will be announced soon.
Hala Badri, director general of Dubai Culture, said, “This step will provide talents with a unified electronic platform that will facilitate the steps to establish and launch their projects from Dubai. It will also contribute to supporting the Al Quoz Creative Zone project by attracting many talents to establish their businesses in the innovative incubator due to its distinctive environment and the many services it provides project owners.”
Helal Almarri, director general of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, said, “This step will certainly contribute to providing an attractive and flexible environment for creative talents from around the world, reflecting positively on Dubai and the UAE’s futures.”
The creative activities within the project include a wide range of fields across six main sectors: Cultural and natural heritage, books and press, performing arts and celebration, audio-visual and interactive media, visual arts and crafts, and design and creative services.
Dubai, represented by Dubai Culture, and in cooperation with various public and private sector partners, continues to provide an integrated system that will help talents establish their creative work.
These services include banking services, creative spaces for flexible work, technical services, a digital platform for displaying and selling their creative products, educational services in various fields, and consulting services, among others.
Creative talents, investors, entrepreneurs, and all those working in the creative sector can apply to set up their business through the Invest in Dubai platform via invest.dubai.ae
