Dubai: 19th century neighbourhood to be developed into cultural destination

The idea is to showcase the nation’s cultural identity and promote art, culture, creativity, innovation and heritage

Sun 9 Jan 2022

Two new strategies approved in Dubai on Sunday will help preserve local heritage. One will turn Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood - which dates back to the 19th century - into a leading cultural destination.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, said the 'Rehabilitation and Revitalisation of Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood Strategy' will highlight “our nation’s authentic architectural and urban heritage”.

The strategy seeks to reposition the neighbourhood as a cultural tourism destination by transforming it into a platform for young people to showcase their creative talent and start-up companies in the cultural sector to showcase their offerings.

It also aims to rehabilitate the neighbourhood’s facilities and infrastructure as well as improve its general appearance.

The idea is to highlight Al Fahidi as a distinctive historical neighbourhood that showcases the nation’s cultural identity and promotes art, culture, creativity, innovation and heritage.

Events and programmes

These include innovative interactive experiences to attract the younger generation and art enthusiasts; art forms that reflect the vibrant creative identity of the neighbourhood; interactive tours that creatively highlight the history and heritage of the region; and performing arts stemming from Emirati heritage.

Public Art Strategy

The other strategy will contribute to making Dubai a “globally unique open art gallery that offers distinctive creative and cultural experiences”, according to Sheikh Hamdan.

It will promote new artistic trends, cultural innovation and a new creative movement in the emirate through a unified governance framework.

Implemented over several phases, the two strategies will lead to the initiation of various programmes, events and projects.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, said the vibrant growth of the sector in recent years reflects Dubai's position as a growing hub of creativity.

“We seek to accelerate the implementation of our strategic plan to make Dubai the capital of the global creative economy. We have established strong links of cooperation with government departments as well as private sector institutions to expedite the realisation of Dubai’s broader goals.

“We continue to launch new initiatives, projects and programmes to enhance Dubai’s status as a major global focal point of cultural and knowledge-related activity. The level of support provided by the public and private sectors and the broader Dubai community reflects the value placed by all stakeholders on encouraging creativity and preserving our cultural heritage.”