Dance, visual art, theatre: Sharjah Art Foundation to hold 5 interactive performances across emirate

The programmes will feature both regional and international artists and celebrate the city's diverse communities

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 8 Nov 2022, 11:19 AM

From November 4, 2022 to January 8, 2023, Sharjah will be home to a series of unique and diverse interactive performances, set to take place in open spaces, public venues, heritage houses and theatres across the emirate.

Perform Sharjah, Sharjah Art Foundation’s new season of performances, will feature regional and international artists. The performances, deeply rooted in the emirate’s diverse communities, will engage the public in their explorations of the city’s rhythm through their individual perspectives on its living urban structure as well as its architectural and cultural heritage.

The five performances are as follows:

1. Every Brilliant Thing

November 4 and 5, 2022, Bait Obaid Al Shamsi

Adapted and directed by Ahmed El Attar, the play will feature actress Nanda Mohamed seated alone on an empty stage with only a minimal set, accessories and music.

She has the challenging task of balancing the storyline with the energies of the audience who are invited to participate and even improvise during the show. This performance is in Arabic with no subtitles.

2. Automobile 9

November 6, 2022, Rolla Park Parking

Behind Al Rolla Square Car Park, one of the most distinctive areas of Sharjah, Joe Namy will present the ninth iteration of his sonic performance Automobile where he connects car speakers to create an enormous stereo system, simultaneously broadcasting recordings gathered and composed by the artist himself.

3. Remote Sharjah

November 11, 13, 18, 20 ; December 9, 11, 2022; and January 6, 8, 2023, Al Mureijah Square

Remote Sharjah will have a computer-generated voice guiding the participants as they walk through indoor and outdoor sites. Each person will see the sites come to life, as if immersed in a set for an imaginary film. The performances will be conducted in English, Arabic, Urdu and Malayalam.

4. After All Springville: Disasters and Amusement Parks

December 6, 7, 2022, Bait Obail Al Shamsi

Starring Miet Warlop, the performance will blend theatre and visual arts with compelling performative works. Spectators will witness fantastical characters with half-human, half-object that are engaged in unpredictable, but somehow oddly familiar actions.

5. New Creation

January 8, 2023, Sharjah Performing Arts Academy

Choreographer Bruno Beltrão, along with his company Grupo de Rua, pays close attention to the political realities of his Brazilian homeland and translates them into extreme pulses of bodily energy, with an analytical understanding of music and space.

ALSO READ:

Aside from interactive performances, Sharjah Art Foundation has also organised exhibitions and activities suitable for family and friends.

In Al Mureijah Art Spaces, guests can visit Pop South Asia: Artistic Explorations in the Popular and discover more than 100 artworks representing the popular culture and vernacular aesthetics in South Asia and the diaspora. Also on view in the gallery, Watch and Chill 2.0: Streaming Senses features a range of rarely seen moving image artworks.

Visitors can explore a hearty selection of food and beverage at Fen Café & Restaurant. Visitors can purchase souvenirs at Sharjah Art Shops with its amazing selection of books and merchandise.

After exploring the exhibitions, visitors can drop by Rain Room for a unique experience of walking through the rain without getting wet. They can drive to The Flying Saucer next and see Sharjah’s iconic landmark to check out the library as well as the café around a sunken garden.

Performances and exhibitions at Sharjah Art Foundation are free to attend and open to all. However, prior online bookings are encouraged so guests can secure places during visits.