Art Dubai opens its largest edition ever with over 100 galleries from more than 40 countries

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 9:37 PM

The 15th edition of Art Dubai will feature over 100 contemporary and modern galleries from more than 40 countries across four main gallery sections: contemporary, modern, Bawwaba and Art Dubai Digital.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, and member of Dubai Council inaugurated the global art forum that will be held at Madinat Jumeirah Dubai from March 11-13.

Organisers said this year’s edition is the “most ambitious and extensive to date”.

It also includes a “series of ambitious new commissions by internationally renowned artists, ground-breaking group exhibitions and world-class education and talks programmes”.

This year will also see the debut of Art Dubai Digital, an innovative new digital art and NFT section “that provides a comprehensive, 360-degree introduction to this fast-developing landscape”.

The edition will also see more than 30 first-time participants. Over 50 per cent of the gallery programme is drawn from the Global South.

Celebrating art Art Dubai’s artistic director Pablo del Val said: “For 15 years, Art Dubai has been a place to discover and celebrate new trends, creating and facilitating conversations, and celebrating the strength of creative output across the Global South.

Art Dubai is a truly global art fair, and this is reflected in both the quality and geographic spread of the galleries participating this year.

“That so much of the programme is drawn from the Global South highlights the increased interest in and appetite for collecting non-Western art, the strengthening of the gallery scene beyond the traditional centres of the art world, and the role Art Dubai as a platform for regions that are underrepresented in international collections,” he added.

Art Dubai Contemporary features 77 galleries from 33 countries, and welcomes 15 first-time exhibitors ranging from emerging art scenes to established international centres.

Art Dubai Modern is curated by Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath, and will feature solo presentations of museum-quality works by eleven 20th Century masters from across the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia (MENASA).

Bawwaba — meaning gateway in Arabic and exclusively featuring works made in the past year or specifically for Art Dubai 2022 — is curated by Nancy Adajania and will feature ten solo presentations, including six first-time exhibitors.