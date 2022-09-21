Art be a Part launches with Dubai auction

Dubai - Indian expat Medha Nanda’s new artists’ community, which supports humanitarian causes, raises Dh243,000 and the proceeds are dedicated to Dubai Cares and UNICEF India

Art be a Part founder Medha Nanda with master of ceremony and auctioneer Tom Urquhart

by Joydeep Sengupta Published: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 3:00 PM

Art be a Part, the new artists’ community in Dubai, which supports humanitarian causes, staged a highly successful first fundraiser at Taj Dubai in Business Bay on September 17.

The auction of artworks, contributed by artists from around the world, raised Dh243,000 on a balmy Saturday evening, and the proceeds are dedicated to Dubai Cares — a part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) — and UNICEF India.

“This is just the start, but we’ve received a wonderful response to the initiative. I’m so grateful for all the support we have received to make the auction such a success,” says Medha Nanda, founder, Art be a Part.

“We’ve already attracted artists of many nationalities, and in the next couple of years, we hope to grow our community and create positive impact all over the world.”

The auction featured work by artists from around the world.

The paintings, which attracted the highest bids were How to spend it from Italian contemporary artist Pablo Dana, Don’t move a muscle, the portrait of a tiger by Steven Graver, a British artist currently living in India, and Talitha, a serigraph from Hollywood actor and musician Luke Goss.

Artists from around the world contributed artworks to the auction

Guests at the event included Amal Al Redha, Director of Donor Relations and Partnerships, Dubai Cares; and Fairuz Taqi-Eddin, Chief of Partnerships and Resource Mobilization at UNICEF Gulf area office, Dubai.

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Dubai Cares, said: “Art is a powerful medium to bring about positive change. Creative platforms like ‘Art be a Part’ are an excellent showcase of what we can accomplish when we come together under a collective spirit to make our world a better place for all. We’re thankful to ‘Art be a Part’ for engaging with the artist community to support our efforts in transforming the lives of children and youth through providing access to quality education.”

Taqi-Eddin said, “It’s through partnerships, that UNICEF is able to advance its ambitious goals and reach the world’s most disadvantaged children around the world. UNICEF is grateful for Art be a Part partnership and for this innovative event concept being launched in Dubai, bringing together artists, philanthropists and the wider community to make a difference and support UNICEF’s work for every child in India.”

Richard Beighton, Chief, Resource Mobilisation and Partnerships at UNICEF India, said: “UNICEF relies completely on voluntary support and donations to help us protect the lives of children and their chances of realising their dreams. We're grateful to have the support of champions for children like Medha Nanda, whose contribution will help us continue to give new opportunities to children across India.”

Ricky Kej, a multi-Grammy Award-winning Indian music composer and environmentalist, performed on the occasion.

The auction was the first fundraiser by Art be a Part that was held at Taj Business Bay, Dubai, on September 17

“Kej fits perfectly with our cause. Not only is he a Grammy award winner, but he is also an ambassador for the United Nations and wants to make a difference and a positive impact. Dubai has made a huge impact on the art sector, hosting many art fairs and giving emerging artists a platform to show their work, and giving people from all different cultures, nationalities and walks of life, the chance to appreciate art,” Nanda added.

'I’ve always been passionate about art’

Nanda has been living in Dubai for the last seven years with her husband Sanjeev and two daughters — Saina and Sinona. She belongs to Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state.

She explains her inspirations behind the gala fundraising event. “I’m a person who has always been interested in art. My favourite haunt in school was the art block,” she said.

“Art be a Part is a community passionate about art and driven by purpose. I founded it with the purpose of showcasing and supporting artists through curated fundraising events, with the objective to channel profits to the causes that need our most urgent intervention.

“The platform aims to display and sell unique pieces of art that serve a purpose beyond just aesthetic beauty, so when people are thinking of buying art, Art be a Part is the first name that comes to mind, for adding value to their investment, beyond what they could imagine,” she said.

“It aims to deliver help to causes that support and empower children and communities to live in dignity with basic human rights, and in harmony with their surroundings.

“We’ve got a lot of interest from artists and a few brands and will pursue those soon after this launch event.

“We already have artists of many nationalities, and in the next couple of years, we hope to grow our community and create positive impact all over the world,” she added.

joydeep@khaleejtimes.com