Abu Dhabi: New exhibition to showcase Spanish landmarks inspired by Arab heritage

The exhibition, open daily from 10am to 8pm, will run until June 13
Arts and Culture2 weeks ago
Abu Dhabi residents will have a chance to discover the most impressive Spanish landmarks that were influenced by eight centuries of Arab presence at an exhibition that opens at Umm Emarat Park on Thursday.
The ‘Arab Legacy in Spain’ exhibition, which will be hosted in collaboration with Turespaña - the Spanish Tourism Institute - and Umm Al Emarat Park, will run from February 17 to March 10.
The three-week exhibition showcases the legendary charm and picturesque beauty of Spain and the impact of Arab heritage on Spanish culture and architecture.
The visual experience will take visitors on a journey across the most captivating architectural trends in Spain, telling a captivating story of heritage and shared history. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about Arab artistic and architectural heritage, including some of the most remarkable architectural wonders of the medieval world.
Rasha Kablawi, head of Umm Al Emarat Park’s Corporate Affairs and Communication Department, said: “We are very excited to collaborate with Turespaña, Spain’s tourism institute, on the ‘Arab Legacy in Spain’ exhibition that will bring to light the rich history between the Arab world and Spain. This exhibition is just one of the many partnerships that Umm Al Emarat Park seeks to activate as Abu Dhabi’s favourite community destination.”
Kablawi added: “Since its establishment in 1982, Umm Al Emarat Park has sought to engage in partnerships, events and activations that build on the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his vision of preserving the UAE’s cultural and natural history. This is why cultural engagement and heritage is at the heart of our ethos at Umm Al Emarat Park, and we look forward to continue to offer our visitors arts and culture experiences like the ‘Arab Legacy in Spain’ exhibition’.”
ALSO READ:
Daniel Rosado, director of Turespaña, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with an iconic partner like Umm Al Emarat Park to create awareness about art, culture, history and architecture of Spain and its ties with Arab culture. We hope this helps people to relate between the two countries and urge them to visit Spain to view these historical monuments and experience Spain in person, enjoying its landscapes, gastronomy and way of life.”
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
The exhibition, open daily from 10am to 8pm, will run until June 13
Arts and Culture2 weeks ago
We need more light in the world, don’t we? And the art installations seem to agree with that, for they are ready to spread the light
Arts and Culture2 weeks ago
Be part of this unique initiative from the locally based Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts
Arts and Culture2 weeks ago
Visitors will view more than 100 artworks from the collections of Louvre Abu Dhabi, the UK’s Royal Collection Trust, and 16 French lenders.
Arts and Culture3 weeks ago
Added to the stress of parenting, is the particular problem of parenting from afar
Arts and Culture3 weeks ago
In a world smitten by Twitter, TikTok and texting, to raise a reader, you need to be a reader
Arts and Culture3 weeks ago
This year's fair is claiming to be the largest edition to date
Arts and Culture3 weeks ago
Dh100 digital pass allows a wider audience access to the fascinating dialogue and festival live from home.
Arts and Culture4 weeks ago