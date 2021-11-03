Abu Dhabi Art fair to showcase works from 50 galleries

The fair will be held at Manarat Al Saadiyat from November 17 to 21

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 5:12 PM

A total of 50 local, regional, and international galleries will participate in the 13th edition of Abu Dhabi Art, authorities have announced.

Artworks from 19 countries will be presented at 14 new galleries and 36 returning galleries, convening at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi from November 17 to 21.

Dyala Nusseibeh, director, Abu Dhabi Art, said: “We are delighted to welcome a diverse lineup of new participating galleries alongside many of our regular exhibitors at the fair this November.

"Participating galleries have brought together exceptional presentations in their booths, which range from solo shows that reposition modern art masters from the region to young galleries which are bold enough to show exciting emerging artists. We can’t wait for our collectors and visitors to discover these works and reconnect with galleries at the fair.”

Renowned writer Simon Njami is curating "Kind of Blue", an exploration of the many varied perspectives of artists working today through the language of jazz.

Kind of Blue will be presenting works from four participating galleries: Afriart Gallery (Kampala, Uganda); Galerie MAM (Douala, Cameroon); Primo Marella Gallery (Milan, Italy); and Sabrina Amrani (Madrid, Spain).

Njami, curator of Kind of Blue, said: “What interests me when working with artists is that they are not creating art under the influence of their immediate surroundings, rather telling the world’s story from a specific point of view. It is important for me to simultaneously bridge generation gaps and tap into the diversity of the art world, engage in discourse, and initiate a new form of inclusive dialogue in Abu Dhabi."

As a platform, Njami said Abu Dhabi Art speaks to the contemporary art world from the global south - a location that is important to the curator.

"Last year, I underlined African contemporary art through The Day After, which was about the future; this year, Kind of Blue is about mood - an illustration of the times we are facing through Jazz as a universal language of music.”

Daudi Karungi, director, Afriart Gallery, said: “Last year, our gallery participated at the fair for the first time, in an online show, and we did very well with the artists we presented even when the artworks were only virtual. I look forward to our participation in this in-person fair where we shall be able to show the works of our artists in real life to visitors at the event.”