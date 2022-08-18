A mural over a meal or shopping in an arty tote bag: Your local art calendar

A peek into the UAE’s cultural landscape

Artist Abdulla Lutfi with life-size mural

by Purva Grover Published: Thu 18 Aug 2022, 4:55 PM

The city never fails to surprise us by bringing works of acclaimed artists at exhibitions in a luxe setting or providing us with a chance to make a statement with something as simple as an eco-friendly bag.

The monochrome magic

Here’s another reason to head to the Time Out Market Dubai, you get to strike a pose next to the beautifully curated mural wall by Emirati artist Abdulla Lutfi. You will be in awe of his detailed work that signifies the importance of the city’s roots as well as how far it has come; through two of his monochromatic creations depicting old and new Dubai. As an artist on the autism spectrum, Abdulla views the world in an unconventional way leading him to create pieces of art that are to be celebrated throughout time. Proud of his fantastic memory, attention to detail, and the impact value of his work, his distinct black and white drawings attract viewers to take a closer look into the exaggerated humorous glimpse of everyday Emirati life. The first artwork depicts children playing games that hold memories close to home and the long-standing Middle Eastern architecture; the art represents a period of simplicity in social interactions, activities, and environment. The second work shows progress with not only the landscape but how the society is interacting in an era of rapid technological advancement and vast entertainment choices through intricate illustrations. Structures of some iconic tourist destinations such as the Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, and Dubai Frame show how far along Dubai has come. The artworks represent the growth and innovation the city has experienced and just how gracefully the people have accepted and adapted to it. Plus, you get to relish food from 18 homegrown foodie favourites by award-winning chefs and restaurateurs, three stunning bars and entertainment spaces.

The intense use of colour

Spend some time at The Gallery at The H Dubai to visit the exhibition (until August 31) and admire the incredible art from acclaimed French-born painter Philippe Seigle. Known for his unique approach characterised by playful iconography and intense use of colour, the globetrotting Seigle draws on a lifetime spent travelling the world for inspiration. The result is a vibrant, dynamic collection that explores the idea of predestination, journeys, youth, vitality and the crossing of paths between characters. The bold abstract art pieces are also available for guests to purchase (with prices starting at $1,100). The experience titled, ‘Art, Bubbles & Bites’, also includes luxury drinks and exquisite nibbles.

The vibrant eco-friendly art to carry

LUSH Fresh Handmade Cosmetics has always championed eco-friendly and sustainable initiatives, now in line with Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s new policy, whereby all single-use plastics in retail stores are now chargeable at 25 fils per bag, LUSH has created carrier bags that are 100 per cent made from recycled paper. Anita Baker, managing director, LUSH, said: “All of the recycled paper we use in our carrier bags and ballistics bags is the same as avoiding six minutes of deforestation. Reducing waste and reusing items is even better than recycling, and we encourage our customers to consume packaging consciously and support a reduce and reuse lifestyle with our statement tote bags and colourful knot wraps. Minimising packaging and going zero-waste remains at the core of LUSH philosophy.”

