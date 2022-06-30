3 art events to check out this week in the UAE

The Pointe will host a uniquely choreographed Elvis fountain show

by Purva Grover Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 9:36 PM

This weekend, you can taste rock and culture over an outing. Plus, you can stop by to express your gratitude at an installation, which pays an ode to the heroes of the pandemic-stricken world.

Let’s rock

If you’re dining at The Pointe, then you can watch the uniquely choreographed ‘ELVIS’ fountain show over a meal. Get transported to the rocking ‘50s and get moving to the show set to Presley’s hit Jailhouse Rock, in celebration of the release of the movie, ELVIS. The rock ‘n’ roll classic has been added to The Palm Fountain’s playlist of world-class performances for the next three months.

Every hour, every day 7pm to midnight

An ode to the heroes

Stop by to pay an ode to the tireless work of the heroes via an art installation that celebrates frontline workers who risked their lives to help others during the Covid-19 pandemic. The sculpture conveys a message through art: of hope, compassion and selflessness throughout the global pandemic. The unique life-size art installation was designed by the Kart Group, and comprises 17 panels that come together to create a tableau of a police officer, first aider, nurse, doctor, volunteer and cleaner. The multi-layered celebratory art installation can only be seen in its entirety from a single vantage point. From other angles, spectators will only see a large 90-square-metre abstract composition. The installation is hand-hewn from styrofoam and the textured veneer gives weight to the otherwise lightweight and voluminous sculpture.

At Dubai Science Park

Travel back in time

Learn about the rich history of the UAE at Museum Hub, featuring 50 museums of the country’s most precious antiques and handmade paintings, medical and electronic instruments, a women’s museum and more. It contains over 100 million dirhams worth of hand-collected antiques and medical instruments dating back between 40 and 200 years old, available for observing and purchasing. The Hub aims to grow the collection by launching an additional 50 museums by September. The collection is made up of hand-made portraits of UAE’s leaders, medical stamps from postal offices in the UAE and around the world, jewellery, telecommunication devices, books, furniture, toys, daggers, hand-made tools, and musical instruments, medical instruments, coins, fishing equipment and more.

Souk Al Marfa, Deira Islands

purva@khaleejtimes.com