3 art events to check out in Dubai this week

Here's our roundup

Farah Al Qasimi’s Still Life With Laptop, 2016

by Purva Grover Published: Thu 5 May 2022, 7:44 PM

There’s never a dull moment in the world of art, from competitions for non-artists to explore their creative side to Emirati artists paving the way for inspiration. Here’s a rundown on the latest on the arts in the city.

Unspoken boundaries

Abu Dhabi Art expands beyond the notion of a traditional art fair, placing a strong emphasis on a diverse public engagement programme, including art installations and exhibitions, talks and events that take place in different locations throughout the year. They recently announced the selection of Emirati artist Farah Al Qasimi as its 2022 Visual Campaign artist. Farah, who was also recently featured in The New York Times, said, “Abu Dhabi is my home, and Abu Dhabi Art was one of the first major art events I attended when I moved back home after college, so it is great to be chosen for this year’s visual campaign. A lot of my work is about and for the Emirates, so I’m happy to be able to share these images in this way.” The images of her campaign are all from very different projects, reflecting the range of different approaches in her practice, from observing the real world to the building still lives and collages in studio, “There is also a relationship to performance and gesture,” she added. Through her bold and vibrant photographs, she explores the unspoken social norms and values embedded in a place, a moment or an object. Her thought-provoking images act as an invitation for the viewer to sense the unspoken boundaries that govern the scenes, in which they catch a glimpse. Farah’s work is currently on show at Abu Dhabi’s Cultural Foundation in an exhibition titled, Farah Al Qasimi: General Behaviour, presenting photographic and video-based works from 2012-2021.

Have wings, fly with Wingstop’s challenge

Creative, chicken wings

If you are a foodie and are keen to give wings to your creative side, then you still have a few days (until May 10) to take part in Wingstop’s nationwide #ArtisFlavor Challenge. The eatery is known to serve one of the UAE’s best-flavoured chicken wings brands. It’s a call for artists to express their creative talents, with the winner receiving a year’s supply of chicken wings. Create an artwork that displays how ‘ART = FLAVOR’ whilst capturing Wingstop’s brand vibes — bold, dynamic, cool and packed with flavour. “The UAE is an upcoming international hub for promoting art and culture, the contest will act as a stage for supporting emerging artists in the country with an opportunity to showcase their skills and be acknowledged for it,” said Ayub Khan, Wingstop, Country Manager, UAE.

Dear Zoo, Rod Campbell’s book comes alive on stage

Best-selling book live on the stage

Dear Zoo, the globally renowned children’s play, is coming to The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates (May 25-28). Love for the theatre starts at the earliest ages and lasts a lifetime, and this event is another of Art For All’s initiatives to put focus on crafting an excellent family theatre programme. Written by Rod Campbell, produced by Norwell Lapley Productions and directed by Michael Gattrell, Dear Zoo, will be brought to life through child-engaging puppets, original music and audience interactions. The show would appeal to one and all, who already love the book. As a book, Dear Zoo has delighted generations of young readers since it was first published in 1982 and has sold more than 8 million copies worldwide. Rod Campbell said, “I can hardly believe that Dear Zoo will be celebrating its 40th anniversary next year and I am enormously touched and delighted that successive generations of young children continue to love it.”

purva@khaleejtimes.com