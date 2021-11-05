Xavi Hernandez to be Barcelona's head coach after deal with Al Sadd

UAE will play Iraq today at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai (8:45 pm UAE Time)
Football3 weeks ago
Xavi Hernandez will soon be confirmed as the head coach for Barcelona football club.
According to The Guardian, the 41-year-old's contract with Qatari club Al Sadd will be terminated. He will succeed Ronald Koeman in the role.
Football3 weeks ago
Coach Didier Deschamps said that Benzema's contribution to the team extended beyond his goals
Football3 weeks ago
Argentina maintained their unbeaten start to the World Cup qualification campaign
Football3 weeks ago
France beat Spain 2-1 in the final
Football3 weeks ago
Foden was England's stand-out performer in the one-sided World Cup qualifier at the Estadi Nacional on Saturday
Football3 weeks ago
It was not immediately clear what had caused the fire.
Football3 weeks ago
Earlier, the stadium capacity for football matches in UAE was capped at 60 per cent
Football4 weeks ago
Brighton and Hove Albion also have 14 points after a 0-0 home draw with Arsenal
Football1 month ago