World Music Day 2022: Remembering the talented singers we lost this year

By ANI Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 10:20 AM

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Life without music is quite difficult to imagine for many people is it not?. Whether you want to exercise, express your feelings to someone, drift off to sleep, or celebrate an important occasion, it's music that has been acting as people's constant companion through ups and downs. And undoubtedly credits go to the talented musicians who give their heart, time and everything to create evergreen melodies that strike a chord with all.

So, on the occasion of World Music Day 2022, let's remember the iconic singers who bid adieu to the world this year, leaving behind an irreplaceable void in the Indian music industry

The impact India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar left on the world of music can be neither forgotten, nor replaced. She had an illustrious career spanning over seven decades, starting from her first break in the 1948 film, 'Majboor', with the song 'Dil Mera Toda, Mujhe Kahin Ka Na Chhora', with lyrics by Nazim Panipati. It can never be possible to pick and choose which songs were her best, as the versatility and emotions that she brought in with each and every song was unmatched.

Though Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 after suffering a multi-organ failure, she will always stay alive in our hearts with her soulful songs such as 'Ajeeb Dastan Hai Ye', 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo', 'Lukka Chuppi' and 'Tere Liye' among others.

At the young age of 19, Bappi Lahiri started his career as a composer with the Bengali film, 'Daadu'. The first Hindi film for which he composed music was Nanha Shikari. He's one of those singers who introduced India to Disco and created melodies that became chartbusters during his industrious career. His style was unique in mixing electronic sounds with Indian melodies and he created something magical with Hindi vocalists across the board. His songs especially 'Intehaa Ho Gayi Intezaar Ki', 'Taki Taki', 'Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re' and 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai' still feel like a breath of fresh air.

He died due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Mumbai at the age of 69 on February 15.

On May 29, 2022, the whole nation woke up to the shocking news of the demise of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. He was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Though the singer is gone from the mortal world, the memories he has left behind are keeping him alive in every heart. Through his songs, movie, and concerts, he used to say everything without hesitation. Many times the singer used to get caught in controversy also owing to the same, but it never stopped him. Sidhu Moose Wala was truly a fearless star.

KK's soulful voice was an intrinsic part of youth's life. His death was like losing our school and college days all over again. Hours before he passed away on May 31, he did what he loved the most. He was performing on stage in Kolkata. He sang the song 'Pal' one last time. KK fell ill during a performance at Nazrul Manch and was declared "brought dead" by doctors of a hospital where he was taken. He was only 53. (ANI)