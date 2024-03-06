With an eye to the future, Dubai plans huge football stadium expansions

Shabab Al-Ahli Stadium has an avant-garde design featuring a lofty circular roof supported by columns simulating the moon, and an outer space symbolising unity and balance. - Supplied photo

Published: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 7:19 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 9:38 PM

Two of Dubai’s most iconic football stadiums, the Shabab Al Ahli – Dubai Club Stadium and Al Wasl Stadium, are set for massive makeovers that will ensure a more fan-friendly increase in capacity heading into the future.

Guided by the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the role of sports in both Dubai and the UAE, and in line with the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to raise Dubai's profile as a regional and global sporting hub, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and President of Shabab Al Ahli – Dubai Club, has approved the architectural designs of the new Shabab Al Ahli – Dubai Club stadium at Al Ruwayyah 3 and the new Al Wasl Club stadium at Al Jaddaf.

The stadiums will be designed to accommodate over 20,000 spectators each.

The Shabab Al-Ahli Stadium has an avant-garde design featuring a lofty circular roof supported by columns simulating the moon, and outer space symbolising unity and balance. The stadium also features eco-friendly systems and a design that aligns seamlessly with smart city requirements.

With an 'innovative city within a city' design concept, the Al Wasl Club Stadium exemplifies Dubai's unique urban identity through its integration of open spaces. The design of the stadium is also aligned with sustainability principles and the requirements of smart cities., reflecting a forward-thinking approach to stadium architecture.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, expressed his appreciation for the support extended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed for the development of Dubai's sports sector.

“The construction of the two stadiums embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to advance excellence in Dubai's sports sector,” he said.

“This initiative underscores the strong support Dubai's sports sector receives from the leadership. The project also reflects the importance of sports in Dubai's community and the government's commitment to raising the community's participation in sporting activities and upgrading the infrastructure needed to host major sporting events,” Sheikh Mansoor added.

“The project demonstrates the dynamic evolution of Dubai's sporting sector and the emirate's dedication to enhancing sporting achievements and widening the fan base. It also underscores Dubai's ambition to solidify its position as a leading global sports hub, in line with its future aspiration,” he added.

“Furthermore, the project aims to bolster Dubai's clubs by enhancing their facilities and stadiums, thereby supporting their development strategies and nurturing local talent. The project is also designed to meet the future needs of the two premier clubs, which are among the largest and most esteemed in both the country and the region,” said Sheikh Mansoor.

Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner-General of Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Pillar, and Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Hamdan for approving the designs of the new stadium projects.

“The sports sector is privileged to receive the strong support of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,” he said. “His Highness consistently backs projects that drive the expansion and advancement of the sports sector, attract more participants and facilitate the hosting of major sports events.