‘We never expected him to pass away so quickly’

SHARJAH — Amidst the intense outpouring of grief over the passing of the leader of the Palestinian struggle, President Yasser Arafat, a pall of gloom has descended over the entire Arab and Muslim world.

By Hani M. Bathish Published: Fri 12 Nov 2004, 11:35 AM Last updated: Thu 2 Apr 2015, 2:31 PM

President Arafat’s nearest and dearest find it equally hard to believe that such a great symbol of resistance and struggle could leave them so soon, before the goal of statehood could be realised, leaving his people in the darkness of occupation.

Madiha Arafat Jabr, Arafat’s half sister, and her family were following the news from their Sharjah home with shock and disbelief.

“We thought he would go abroad for treatment and get better, we never expected him to pass away so quickly. When he left for Paris we were relieved that Israel had allowed him to leave his presidential compound and go abroad for medical treatment, but he really needed to go abroad for treatment a lot sooner, at least a year ago when his condition first started to worsen,” Mrs Jabr said.

Born Mohammed-Yasser Abdel-Raouf Arafat Al Qudwa Al Hussaini, on August 24, 1929 in Jerusalem, he was the son of a Palestinian textile merchant. His mother was from an old Palestinian family in Jerusalem. She died when he was five years old.

Mrs Jabr said that contrary to what some media organisations have reported, their father, Abdel-Raouf, did not die in the midst of the armed struggle in Palestine, but died of a heart attack.

“Although his first name was Mohammed Yasser, at home we never called him anything but Yasser. He was a good student and hard worker and graduated from Egypt with a civil engineering degree specialising in roads and bridges. His family lived in Egypt as our father worked between Egypt and Palestine, but the family never emigrated to Egypt. “I knew Yasser when he was in his twenties in the early 1960s, he was always a nationalist and although he worked in Kuwait and had a successful career there, he still believed in armed struggle and worked towards establishing Fateh.

“At the time everyone thought he was crazy to think of armed struggle but he was determined. How things would have changed and turned out differently had he remained in Kuwait, but personal success was not enough for him, he was a nationalist and patriot first,” Mrs Jabr said.

He got his degree in 1956, worked briefly in Egypt, then resettled in Kuwait, where he was first employed in the department of public works. He then successfully ran his own contracting firm but spent all his spare time in political activities, to which he contributed most of the profits.

In 1958 Yasser Arafat and his friends founded Fateh. “At first it was hard to establish a network of cells in Gaza and West Bank, it took time to build the infrastructure, a network of resistance. This was before 1967, before the territories were occupied by Israel. Abu Ammar himself visited Jerusalem and the territories in disguise during that time. For Arafat his nationalist and patriotic spirit won over any materialistic concerns, otherwise he would have stayed in Kuwait where his business was flourishing.

“He founded Fateh while he was still in Egypt and the organisation started issueing statements and pamphlets. The start was to establish a strong network of Fedaieen fighters in the Palestinian territories. Abu Ammar was a staunch advocate of armed struggle,” Mrs Jabr said.

At the end of 1964 Arafat left Kuwait to become a full-time revolutionary, organising Fateh raids into Israel from Jordan. It was also in 1964 that the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) was established, under the sponsorship of the Arab League, bringing together a number of groups all working to free Palestine for the Palestinians.

“Towards the end of his life he was physically and emotionally drained, he was a prisoner and he felt powerless, this is enough to cause anyone to fall seriously ill. His condition could be described as general weekness, the red blood cells would break apart, a similar condition to anemia.

“He should have been taken abroad a lot sooner, he needed sophisticated tests and treatment that he could not get at his headquarters,” Mrs Jabr said, stopping short of blaming Israel for his death.

When the peace process was in full swing and hopes were high in the occupied Palestinian territories that the future was bright and prosperous, Mrs Jabr visited the occupied territories and Jerusalem along with her husband and two children upon her brother’s invitation.

“We criss-crossed the territories, we went everywhere, we prayed in every mosque and church in Jerusalem and when we were done my brother told me ‘you have seen parts of Jerusalem and this country I have yet to see myself’. As President and as a symbol of Palestinian struggle, he could not be seen to enter areas still crawling with Israeli soldiers,” Mrs Jabr said.