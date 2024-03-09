Watch: Thunderous rain as UAE witnesses unstable weather, yellow alert issued

KT Photo: Meher Dhanjal

Heavy rains with lightning and thunder have been lashing the UAE all night.

The National Centre of Meteorology has recorded rainfall in varying intensities across the UAE – in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman.

Dubai residents witnessed heavy rains and strikes of lightning along with loud thunder today morning.

Watch a video of pouring showers in Abu Hail, Deira:

Fast blowing winds and pouring rain reduced visibility on roads – electronic signage asked motorists to reduce speeds.

Some residents were seen stepping out with their umbrellas during the unstable weather conditions, even after authorities urged people to stay indoors.

KT Photo: Laraib Anwer

Some places even saw lightning and thunder throughout the night and early morning. Watch videos of lightning recorded by Storm Centre in Abu Dhabi below:

Thunder was recorded with heavy rains in Dubai, early today morning, watch the video below:

Today's forecast

Weather conditions will continue to be unstable today, the National Centre of Meteorology has said. It will be cloudy as convective clouds will form over scattered areas of the country.

Moderate to fresh winds will blow, strong at times, clouds will cause blowing dust and sand which will reduce horizontal visibility. Rainfall of different intensities will take place, along with lightning and thunder.

Temperatures could be as high as 33ºC in the country. The mercury is set to rise to 24ºC in Abu Dhabi and 23ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures are set to decrease today and could be as low as 20ºC in Abu Dhabi and 19ºC in Dubai and 10ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some western areas. Levels will range from 45 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

