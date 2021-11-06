Watch: MS Dhoni leads Virat Kohli's birthday celebrations

Team India captain got the customary cake facial

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, and got the perfect gift from his team, in the form of a resounding win over Scotland that kept India's hopes alive of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Team India players and support staff got together to celebrate captain Kohli's birthday in the dressing room that included cutting the cake.

Mentor MS Dhoni was seen pulling the strings here as well, even reminding Kohli to blow the birthday candles.

Kohli seemed eager to cut the cake and feed it to Dhoni and the rest of the team. Dhoni then had to remind Kohli to blow the candles as the rest of the teammates standing around burst into laughter.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the cake-cutting session on its Twitter handle.

Virat Kohli got the customary cake facial as the skipper's face was smeared with cake.

In videos shared by his teammates, Suryakumar Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy on Instagram, Kohli can be seen posing for the camera even as the likes of Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant are making sure the birthday cake doesn't fall of their captain's head.

