Watch: Jackie Shroff entertains kids as Santa Claus in adorable new video

All 32 provinces to soon be able to issue documents in a bid to avoid overcrowding
MENA2 hours ago
Jackie Shroff, who has appeared in over 220 films in more than a dozen languages, had a charming video on his Instagram and Twitter pages.
"Come any festival... Smile should always be on a child's face...," he said on social media. There was Santa Claus (possibly Jackie himself) dancing away with children.
The actor uses 'apna bhidu' (our friend) on his Instagram page and 'bindas bhidu' (carefree friend) on Twitter. Reacting to his Instagram post, son Tiger responded: "Bless u my daddy❤️."
ALSO READ:
Recently, on a Kaun Banega Crorepati episode with Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie was asked the reason for his using 'bhidu bhasha' (friendly language). Jackie responded that in his younger days, he stayed in a 'chawl' in Mumbai, where the language is informal and words like 'bhidu' and 'bindas' are common.
"Bhidu, I have one question," the Big B asked Jackie. "What's the origin of this 'bhidu bhasha' of yours?" Responded Jackie: It was because of the area I was born and brought up in. But also because of you. You were the one, we came later."
He then reminded Amitabh of a popular Bambaiya Hindi line of his in the film Amar Akbar Anthony.
"Aisa toh aadmi doich time bhagta hai, Olympic ka race ho ya police ka case ho (A man runs like this only on two occasions; if he's in an Olympic race or if he's running from the cops)," he said as both Amitabh and Suniel Shetty (who was also in the show) burst out laughing.
All 32 provinces to soon be able to issue documents in a bid to avoid overcrowding
MENA2 hours ago
Nasa's James Webb Space Telescope is on a high-stakes quest to scour the universe for hints of life
Americas2 hours ago
The visually striking structure is one of the most popular at the fair
Expo 20202 hours ago
Amid a record-setting rise in Covid-19 cases in Italy this week, only a few thousand people attended Francis' annual Christmas address
coronavirus2 hours ago
India have enjoyed recent success in Australia and England, but South Africa remains a mighty challenge for the top ranked Test side
Cricket2 hours ago
The country's daily cases crossed the 1,000-mark on Thursday for the first time in four months
coronavirus2 hours ago
Maksut Zhumaev believes mountains have a soul and their own language
Spotlight2 hours ago
Soldiers also blocked roads ahead of a major demonstration
MENA3 hours ago