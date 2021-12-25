Watch: Jackie Shroff entertains kids as Santa Claus in adorable new video

The Bollywood actor has appeared over 220 films

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 25 Dec 2021, 5:54 PM Last updated: Sat 25 Dec 2021, 5:55 PM

Jackie Shroff, who has appeared in over 220 films in more than a dozen languages, had a charming video on his Instagram and Twitter pages.

"Come any festival... Smile should always be on a child's face...," he said on social media. There was Santa Claus (possibly Jackie himself) dancing away with children.

The actor uses 'apna bhidu' (our friend) on his Instagram page and 'bindas bhidu' (carefree friend) on Twitter. Reacting to his Instagram post, son Tiger responded: "Bless u my daddy❤️."

Recently, on a Kaun Banega Crorepati episode with Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie was asked the reason for his using 'bhidu bhasha' (friendly language). Jackie responded that in his younger days, he stayed in a 'chawl' in Mumbai, where the language is informal and words like 'bhidu' and 'bindas' are common.

"Bhidu, I have one question," the Big B asked Jackie. "What's the origin of this 'bhidu bhasha' of yours?" Responded Jackie: It was because of the area I was born and brought up in. But also because of you. You were the one, we came later."

He then reminded Amitabh of a popular Bambaiya Hindi line of his in the film Amar Akbar Anthony.

"Aisa toh aadmi doich time bhagta hai, Olympic ka race ho ya police ka case ho (A man runs like this only on two occasions; if he's in an Olympic race or if he's running from the cops)," he said as both Amitabh and Suniel Shetty (who was also in the show) burst out laughing.