Watch: Ed Sheeran sings in Punjabi at Mumbai concert with Diljit Dosanjh, stuns audience

Ahead of his gig, Ed met SRK and choreographer Farah Khan at Mannat
After Ed Sheeran's unforgettable concert in Mumbai, India, last night, pictures and videos of the pop star's performance have been surfacing online.
The English singer surprised all his fans last evening by singing with Dosanjh in Punjabi and duetting with him on stage. This, however, is not the first the the Punjabi actor-singer has gotten an international celebrity to sing with him in Punjabi. Last year, he collaborated with Australian singer Sia for the the chart-topper 'Hass Hass'.
Watch videos of Diljit and Ed singing the Punjabi hit song 'Lover':
These videos went viral on social media with Dosanjh's video receiving more than 1.8 million likes and 20,000 comments.
Fans and celebrities alike swooned over the video – with many dropping hilarious comments too. Badshah, a popular Bollywood rapper, said, "Bro got Ed paaji (brother) as guitarist".
Another fan said, "I'm telling you he is the only one who can make foreigners sing in Punjabi".
This concert was part of the singer's Asia and Europe Tour. During his performance, he shared the stage with a few popular Indian performers.
ALSO READ:
Ahead of his gig, Ed met SRK and choreographer Farah Khan at Mannat
O was indicted in 2022 without detention on charges of sexually assaulting a woman, who has not been identified, on two occasions
She bought the 8,000-square-foot four-bedroom home in 2019 for $7 million
Just few hours before his hospitalisation, Big B took to X to share a message with his fans
The Hollywood actress said she has to work on keeping calm
An exhibition of posters of old films and contemporary cinema portraying the lives of women over the last several decades was showcased in an exhibition along with a thematic panel discussion in New Delhi
At his birthday meet-and-greet, Khan expressed gratitude to the audience for supporting Laapataa Ladies
The actress closed the show for the Gen-next talent Yash Gada