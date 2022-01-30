Viktor Hovland wins Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic

Viktor Hovland during the final round of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic

By James Jose Published: Sun 30 Jan 2022, 6:27 PM

Viktor Hovland sensationally held off England’s Richard Bland in the play-off to win the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic at the Majlis Course of the Emirates Golf Club on Sunday.

The Norwegian, who had started the day six shots adrift, fired six birdies, an eagle and two bogeys to end his round at six-under 66 for an overall 12-under. He was joined in the play-off by Bland, who carded a four-under 68.

It was his first Rolex Series triumph and his second on the DP World Tour after he had won the BMW International Open last year.

It was also his third victory in five starts after back-to-back triumphs at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba and the Hero World Challenge in November and December respectively.

Two-time Dubai champion Rory McIlroy shot a one-under on the day for an overall 11-under to finish third in the tournament.

“This is pretty wild,” Hovland said immediately after completing his triumph.

“I didn't really think this was possible going in today. I knew I had to shoot a really low number but a lot of things had to go my way and I'm thankful that it did,” added Hovland, who now moves to No.3 in the world.