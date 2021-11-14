UAE

Video: Chat with the parkour athlete who is the first woman to run on Burj Khalifa

Meet Lynn Jung, the 32-year-old professional free runner and parkour athlete

By Team KT

Published: Sun 14 Nov 2021, 7:07 PM

Unlike most UAE residents who are religiously clocking their 30 minutes of fitness for the Dubai Fitness Challenge, Lynn Jung challenged herself to run on the world’s tallest building. She is now the first woman ever to run on Burj Khalifa after Tom Cruise’s stunt for the movie Mission Impossible. Born and raised in Luxembourg, the athlete is currently based in Brighton, UK. Besides parkour, she enjoys running, strength training, yoga and anything that gets her out of her comfort zone.


