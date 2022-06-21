Uniphore Solutions now available as Genesys Premium AppFoundry Application

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India]/ Palo Alto (California) [US], June 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Uniphore, the leader in Conversational Automation, today announced that Uniphore U-Assist In-Call and U-Assist Aftercall are now available as premium applications on Genesys AppFoundry®--the industry's largest dedicated marketplace focused on customer experience solutions.

The AppFoundry allows Genesys customers from all market segments to discover and rapidly deploy a broad range of solutions making it easier to interact with consumers, engage employees and optimize their workforce.

Uniphore U-Assist In-Call, the industry's most advanced agent assist solution delivers real-time agent guidance and next-best action, leveraging the intent, sentiment analysis as well as desktop automation using attended RPA. U-Assist Aftercall saves agents valuable time by summarizing the call and ensuring all promises made during the call are captured and fulfilled.

"We are proud to partner with Genesys to help unleash the power of conversations for contact centers everywhere," said Umesh Sachdev, co-founder and CEO, Uniphore. "Together, we are equipping Genesys customers with the latest conversational AI and automation products that bring added value and cost savings across their entire business."

Uniphore U-Assist In-Call and U-Assist Aftercall will help Genesys customers realize major business cost savings. Benefits include:

Reduction of after-call work from an average of 2.5 minutes to a minute

90 per cent reduction in error rate

75 per cent reduction in agent on-boarding time

Additionally, as a premium app on the Genesys AppFoundry, Genesys customers have the benefit of having their Uniphore Accelerator subscription included on their Genesys invoice thereby simplifying vendor management.

