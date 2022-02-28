UN Security Council extends Yemen arms embargo to all Houthi rebels

The resolution backed by the UAE was adopted with 11 votes in favour, including that of Russia

By AFP Published: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 8:20 PM Last updated: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 8:36 PM

The UN Security Council voted on Monday to extend to all of Yemen's Houthi rebels an arms embargo that until now targeted only some leaders of the militia group.

Yemen has been embroiled since 2014 in a war between the Iran-backed Houthi militia and the internationally recognised government supported by a Saudi-led military coalition.

Monday's resolution backed by the UAE was adopted with 11 votes in favour and four abstentions.

Russia, which is close to Iran, voted in favour of the resolution targeting the rebels.

The resolution states that the Houthi rebels in their entirety will now be subject to an arms embargo first declared in 2015 on some of their leaders.

While important politically, the extension of the arms embargo will not change things much on the ground in the war itself, a diplomatic source said.