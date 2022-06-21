Ukraine's Kherson region airs Russian TV: army

Russian television was now broadcasting in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, the Russian army said on Tuesday in an area where Moscow already introduced the ruble and began distributing Russian passports.

The Russian armed forces have "reconfigured the last of the seven television towers in the Kherson region to broadcast Russian television channels" for free, it said.

Bordering the Crimea peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014, the Kherson region was occupied by Russian forces in the days following the Kremlin's offensive in late February.

Tuesday, one of the pro-Moscow officials in the region, Kirill Stremousov, said that the territory could join Russia "before the end of the year."

