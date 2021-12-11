UK imposes sanctions on Myanmar entities over human rights abuses

Britain to to act together with partners to limit access to arms, equipment and funding

Protesters make the three-finger salute as they take part in demonstrations against the military coup in Yangon. – AFP

By Prasun Sonwalkar Published: Sat 11 Dec 2021, 6:53 PM Last updated: Sat 11 Dec 2021, 6:55 PM

Coordinating with the US and Canadian governments, the Boris Johnson government has imposed new sanctions on four departments of the Myanmar military over human rights abuses.

The four Myanmar entities are the Quarter Master General’s Office; the Directorate for Defence Industries, a state-owned enterprise; the Directorate for Defence Procurement; and the Myanmar War Veterans Organisation, a quasi-reserve force for the Myanmar military.

The sanctions demonstrate the UK’s staunch commitment to hold Myanmar’s military accountable for human rights violations and Britain's resolve to act, together with partners, to limit its access to arms, equipment and funding.

Tariq Ahmad, Minister of State for South Asia, the UN, and the Commonwealth, said: “The sanctions target some of the most callous violations and abuses of human rights, including cases where civilians suffer unrelenting state repression and worshippers have been targeted and killed for their religious beliefs”.

“The UK will always be a fierce champion of human rights and we will work with our fellow democracies and partners, as a network of liberty, to hold to account those who deny these fundamental freedoms”, he added.

The UK, an official statement said, will impose travel bans and asset freezes pursuant to the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 and the Myanmar (Sanctions) Regulations 2021 respectively on those involved in serious human rights violations or abuses and those responsible for undermining fundamental rights and liberties.