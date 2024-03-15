UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued due to fog; chance of rainfall tonight

The three-bedroom penthouse is at Nobu Residences on Saadiyat Island
The weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times over islands and some coastal areas, as per the National Centre of Meteorology.
There is also a chance of light rainfall by night.
The NCM has issued red and yellow alerts in parts of the country due to thick fog. Residents have been warned of lowered horizontal visibility until 9am today.
Taking to X, the NCM highlighted the regions most affected by the fog.
Abu Dhabi Police has called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
The authority also reduced the speed limit to 80km/hr on some roads in the emirate. These are Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Intl road (Al Selmiyyah - Al Ruways) and Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Intl road (Al Mirfa - Al Ghuwaifat).
Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times during the daytime causing blowing dust.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Temperatures are expected to drop to 11ºC in mountainous parts of the country, with the highest reaching 34ºC in internal areas.
