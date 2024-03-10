UAE weather: Rain forecast in some areas during the daytime

The three-bedroom penthouse is at Nobu Residences on Saadiyat Island
After torrential rainfall pounded the UAE on Saturday, disrupting life in the Emirates, residents can now breathe a sigh of relief as the rain begins to phase down.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts mostly fair to partly cloudy conditions. It is expected to remain cloudy over some areas with the possibility of rainfall particularly in the eastern and southern areas during the daytime.
Temperatures are forecasted to rise. On Sunday, the mercury is expected to hover around 27℃ and 26℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.
Night time and Monday morning are anticipated to be humid, with the formation of fog or mist likely in coastal and inland regions. Winds are expected to be light to moderate, occasionally picking up in strength. The sea conditions are predicted to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
