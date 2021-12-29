UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Wednesday

Temperatures tend to increase gradually, especially westward.

KT file
KT file

By Web Desk

Published: Wed 29 Dec 2021, 6:48 AM

The weather in UAE will be cloudy in parts of the country with a chance of rainfall, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a probability of rainfall over islands, and some eastern and coastal areas.

Temperatures tend to increase gradually especially westward.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times with clouds.

ALSO READ:

UAE: Rainy weather forecast for last week of 2021

The sea will be slight to moderate, become rough at times with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.


More news from Weather