UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Wednesday

Temperatures tend to increase gradually, especially westward.

KT file

By Web Desk Published: Wed 29 Dec 2021, 6:48 AM

The weather in UAE will be cloudy in parts of the country with a chance of rainfall, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a probability of rainfall over islands, and some eastern and coastal areas.

Temperatures tend to increase gradually especially westward.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times with clouds.

The sea will be slight to moderate, become rough at times with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.