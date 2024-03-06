UAE weather: Heavy rains lash country as more showers forecast

The three-bedroom penthouse is at Nobu Residences on Saadiyat Island
The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some eastern and southern areas, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Heavy rains struck certain parts of UAE, early today. Storm Centre took to X to upload a vido of the intense showers near Al Ain. Watch the clip below:
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. There is a probability of rainfall today.
Temperatures could be as high as 28ºC in the country. The mercury is set to rise to 26ºC in Abu Dhabi and 24ºC in Dubai.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 18ºC in Dubai and 9ºC in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels will range from 50 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 45 to 90 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
The three-bedroom penthouse is at Nobu Residences on Saadiyat Island
Despite the challenging circumstances, Ashraf's family played a crucial role in supporting the care plan, contributing to his remarkable recovery
Gold prices traded sideways after traders reacted to the stronger-than-expected US inflation data last week
Sheikh Hamdan also approved an affordable housing policy along with a project to boost start-ups in the city
University students in the Emirates run Korean clubs, wear their makeup, learn their language and visit the country for gigs
Across the Emirates, there are treatment centres to ensure necessary interventions for narcotic addict
The eatery violated Abu Dhabi's law regarding food in the emirate
The total number of patients and accompanying family members received by hospitals in the UAE has reached 1,154