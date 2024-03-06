UAE

UAE weather: Heavy rains lash country as more showers forecast

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times; there is a probability of rainfall

by Web Desk

KT Photo: Shihab
KT Photo: Shihab

Published: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 7:24 AM

Last updated: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 7:31 AM

The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some eastern and southern areas, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Heavy rains struck certain parts of UAE, early today. Storm Centre took to X to upload a vido of the intense showers near Al Ain. Watch the clip below:

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. There is a probability of rainfall today.

Temperatures could be as high as 28ºC in the country. The mercury is set to rise to 26ºC in Abu Dhabi and 24ºC in Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 18ºC in Dubai and 9ºC in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels will range from 50 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 45 to 90 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

Web Desk

