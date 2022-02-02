UAE weather: Expect dip in temperatures, dusty skies

The lasers are designed to complement Israel’s multilayered defences — which include the Iron Dome and other systems
MENA5 hours ago
Temperatures in the UAE will decrease noticeably on Wednesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, the dip will be noticeable over western and coastal areas, with fair to partly cloudy skies being dusty at times.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times especially over the sea, will cause blowing dust and sand. It will also be humid by night and Thursday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some eastern internal areas.
ALSO READ:
Seas will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
The lasers are designed to complement Israel’s multilayered defences — which include the Iron Dome and other systems
MENA5 hours ago
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives Roble in Abu Dhabi
UAE5 hours ago
The first surprise for a pair of suburban homeowners in New Mexico was finding an armed burglar in their house
Offbeat5 hours ago
The final headline bouts for Probellum’s first event of the year have now been confirmed, with Jono Carroll also in action
Sports6 hours ago
Trump says the committee investigating January 6 violence should instead probe “why Mike Pence did not send back the votes for recertification
Americas6 hours ago
UAE scripted a thumping eight-wicket win over Ireland in the ICC Under 19 World Cup Plate final, three days after beating West Indies
Cricket6 hours ago
Macron says plunging into the campaign now would betray a promise he made to be president “until the end”
Europe6 hours ago
UAE's number one golfer will take part in the Ras Al Khaimah Championship
Golf6 hours ago