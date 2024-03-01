UAE weather: Dust to blow, temperatures to dip to 15ºC in Abu Dhabi, Dubai

The three-bedroom penthouse is at Nobu Residences on Saadiyat Island
The day will be partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said. Convective clouds will cause rainfall over scattered areas of the country, it added.
Light to moderate winds will blow, becoming freshening at times over the sea, causing blowing dust.
Temperatures will increase today, and could be as high as 27ºC in the country. The mercury is set to rise to 23ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
However, temperatures could be as low as 15ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 9ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Saturday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas. Levels will range from 40 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be very rough at times by morning becoming rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
The three-bedroom penthouse is at Nobu Residences on Saadiyat Island
Despite the challenging circumstances, Ashraf's family played a crucial role in supporting the care plan, contributing to his remarkable recovery
Gold prices traded sideways after traders reacted to the stronger-than-expected US inflation data last week
Sheikh Hamdan also approved an affordable housing policy along with a project to boost start-ups in the city
University students in the Emirates run Korean clubs, wear their makeup, learn their language and visit the country for gigs
Across the Emirates, there are treatment centres to ensure necessary interventions for narcotic addict
The eatery violated Abu Dhabi's law regarding food in the emirate
The total number of patients and accompanying family members received by hospitals in the UAE has reached 1,154