UAE weather: Authorities issue alert for heavy fog

The country is in the middle of its 40-day winter that began in December.
Weather6 days ago
The National Centre of Meteorology issued a series of alerts for heavy fog on Thursday morning.
The alert will be in place until 10:30am, with several areas expected to have less than 1,000 metres of visibility.
Areas of low visibility include Al Abjan and Bani Yas in Abu Dhabi.
ALSO READ:
Skies will be fair to partly cloudy in general, with light to moderate winds becoming moderate to fresh westward by Friday morning.
Seas will be slight to moderate, becoming rough by Friday morning in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
The country is in the middle of its 40-day winter that began in December.
Weather6 days ago
Forecasters also warn of very rough seas
Weather1 week ago
Skies are expected to be cloudy
Weather1 week ago
Mercury could dip to 5°C in some areas
Weather1 week ago
'We can do it the whole year, even during summer. Not many people know that'
Weather1 week ago
Authorities urge motorists to drive carefully in wet and windy weather.
Weather1 week ago
Leave an extra safe distance between you and the vehicle in front and be prepared for any incidents
Weather1 week ago
The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman Sea.
Weather1 week ago