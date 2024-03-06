UAE: Traffic signal drones to ease jams during emergencies

Published: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 9:54 PM

A smart traffic signal drone that will be able to fly to trouble spots across the country could soon be launched in the UAE. That is according to spokespersons at the World Police Summit (WPS) that kicked off in Dubai on Tuesday.

“This can be used as a makeshift traffic signal when there is an emergency or when traffic lights at an intersection breaks down,” said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior. “Right now it is a prototype, but we hope to start production once it goes through the final checks.”

The three day summit gathers prestigious forces from 138 countries including the FBI, NYPD, and INTERPOL. The latest in policing tech, cybersecurity and road safety comes together in one place at the WPS. Thought leaders from around the world will also be debating about various topics including crime prevention, forensics and mobility.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The 3D printed traffic signal will work for up to 25 minutes on a single charge, until police patrol can reach the area. “It is one of the first of its kind in the UAE and will hopefully go into production soon,” said the spokesperson. “If everything goes well, we are hoping to start testing soon.”

Cool gadgets

The smart traffic signal drone was one of the many interesting gadgets that were on display at the WPS. A robotic sniper was another one of them. Called the UAE Sniper, the robotic device shoots paintballs at a suspected criminal or location to mark them as suspicious. Developed by Ajman Police, it has been used for over three months and currently boasts a 98 per cent accuracy.

“It is a very useful device that we have been trialling for three months,” said a spokesperson. “It uses air pressure to discharge the paintball and has been extremely successful. The best thing about it is that it can be sent to any dangerous locations that would otherwise put police officers at risk.”

Equipped with two cameras and batteries, the device can be controlled remotely. One of the cameras acts as a guide while the other one is a sniper camera. The batteries can last up to 58 hours. The second iteration of this device will come with a 360 degrees camera that will be able to spot a target quickly and easily.

The WPS is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre until Thursday, March 7 and is free to enter for all residents. It lets them check out some of the latest equipment including an e-shooter range by the Ministry of Interior. Visitors have ten shots of a laser gun to shoot at a silicon body.

ALSO READ: