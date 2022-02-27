UAE: Four-month long ban on shark, ray fishing announced

A French official says EU members are close to agreeing to exclude Russia from the SWIFT international payment system
World
A ban on shark fishing has been enforced across the UAE till the end of June, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) has announced.
A statement issued on Saturday said: 'With increased concerns over sharks declining population, MOCCAE has issued the Ministerial Resolution No. 43 of 2019 regulating shark fishing and trade. The resolution imposes a seasonal shark fishing ban from early March till the end of June.'
The seasonal fishing ban has been placed on sharks and rays during their breeding season.
The ban will be effective from March 1 till June 30 of every year, the statement added
The resolution is part of the ministry's effort to regulate commercial fishing and ensure the sustainability of fish stocks in UAE waters -- enhancing the country's food security.
