UAE: Four-month long ban on shark, ray fishing announced

The move ensures the sustainability of fish stocks in the UAE waters and food security: Ministry

by Yousuf Saifuddin Published: Sun 27 Feb 2022, 7:50 AM Last updated: Sun 27 Feb 2022, 8:49 AM

A ban on shark fishing has been enforced across the UAE till the end of June, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) has announced.

A statement issued on Saturday said: 'With increased concerns over sharks declining population, MOCCAE has issued the Ministerial Resolution No. 43 of 2019 regulating shark fishing and trade. The resolution imposes a seasonal shark fishing ban from early March till the end of June.'

The seasonal fishing ban has been placed on sharks and rays during their breeding season.

The ban will be effective from March 1 till June 30 of every year, the statement added

The resolution is part of the ministry's effort to regulate commercial fishing and ensure the sustainability of fish stocks in UAE waters -- enhancing the country's food security.