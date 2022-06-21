UAE state firms plan $30 bln in purchase deals for local manufacturers

By Reuters Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 10:25 AM

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - State firms in the United Arab Emirates will allocate 110 billion dirhams ($30 bln) in potential purchase agreements for local manufacturers, the minister of industry and advanced technology said on Tuesday.

"This unprecedented move will contribute to creating opportunities for the growth of the national industrial sector, adding at least 6 billion dirhams annually to the GDP," Sultan al-Jaber told a conference in the capital Abu Dhabi. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Nadine Awadalla; editing by Jason Neely)