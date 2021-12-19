UAE: Some global banks to switch to Mon-Fri work week

Deutsche Bank will operate from Monday-Friday from January 3

File photo

By Reuters Published: Sun 19 Dec 2021, 11:48 PM

Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Societe Generale SA are changing to a Saturday-Sunday weekend from the New Year in the UAE, which is aligning its working week with most global markets.

Starting January 3, Deutsche Bank will operate from Monday-Friday instead of the current Sunday-Thursday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Wall Street-based JPMorgan is also adapting the same week in UAE, along with flexible practices such as a break for prayers on Fridays, the bank said in a statement.

France-based Societe Generale’s spokesperson said it is implementing Saturday-Sunday weekend from January 2 in its Dubai and Abu Dhabi entities, according to an emailed statement.

Bloomberg News was the first to report on Sunday that JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Corp and Societe Generale will switch to a Saturday-Sunday weekend in the UAE.

Representatives of Bank of America did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The banks' move comes after the UAE said on December 7 that it would shift to a four-and-a-half day week with a Saturday-Sunday weekend from the start of next year.