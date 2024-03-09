UAE: Road collapses as heavy rains strike RAK

Supplied photo

Published: Sat 9 Mar 2024, 11:13 AM Last updated: Sat 9 Mar 2024, 10:51 PM

A road in Ras Al Khaimah caved in on Saturday due to a landslide after heavy rains pounded the Emirates overnight.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police have cordoned off a part of Al Shuhada Street after the mishap. The landslide happened on the street leading towards Emirates Road.

The police shared photos that showed a section of the road that collapsed. No injuries have been reported.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier, a road leading to Ras Al Khaimah’s Wadi Shawka was closed as the dam overflowed. RAK Police alerted residents of the closure through a video shared on X and warned residents not to venture to these spots

“Please steer clear of valley areas prone to water accumulation and flooding. Exercise caution when driving, reduce speed, and strictly follow competent authorities' directives. Stay Safe,” RAK tweeted.

RAK authorities also urged the public to avoid beaches as adverse weather conditions persist across the country.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Sharjah, the police have also closed road exit tunnels extending on Sharjah Maliha Road, Sharjah Al Dhaid road, and Khor Fakkan Road due to waterlogging.

The UAE Ministry of Interior called on motorists to exercise caution and remain alert while driving.

Heavy rain and thunder have lashed several parts of the country overnight, as residents woke up to dark skies, strong winds and rains of varying intensity.

At 3.46pm, the National Centre of Meteorology issued a UAE-wide orange alert, meaning hazardous weather events are expected to continue across the country.

Weather conditions will continue to be unstable today, the National Centre of Meteorology has said. Rainfall of different intensities will take place, along with lightning and thunder.

The unstable weather will gradually weaken and will be confined to the eastern areas by Sunday evening.

ALSO READ: