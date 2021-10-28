"UAE remains a very lucrative target for cyber attackers", says Emircom's Abou Zaki
In conversation with Mohamad Abou Zaki, Chief Executive Officer, Emircom
How has the IT Security landscape evolved in UAE in the aftermath of the pandemic?
While digitalization and cloud transformation was already part of most UAE organizations' long-term strategy, the COVID-19 pandemic not only accelerated but permanently transformed the cybersecurity landscape by ushering in new work from anywhere era.
COVID-19 has permanently changed organizational culture and behavior. Temporary measures seen like work from home and virtual meetings are now more permanent. IT security practitioners in UAE must figure out how to enable a secure and resilient workforce to minimize their future risk exposure.
In line with UAE's reputation for visionary thinking, the country leads the region on numerous fronts post-COVID, including technological advancements. With this vision, UAE remains a very lucrative target for cyber attackers.
What are your four significant predictions for the global IT Security landscape?
While we expect many changes to happen, here are some of the major forecasts:
- Ransom ware will continue to evolve and become a commodity.
- Companies that do not embrace the zero-trust security model will pay dearly.
- AI and machine learning are growing in sophistication and capability, and companies will continue to hone these technologies.
- Increased Attacks on Cloud Services.
How do you envision the future of Emircom - security?
We will continue to support our customers by being adaptive and one step ahead. Emircom developed a holistic portfolio for the current and future security requirements of our customers.
As per our regular practice, we also add new solutions and services to counter evolving cyber security threats. Apart from the network, application, and endpoint security solutions, Emircom has kept special attention to security incident monitoring services and cloud migration services.
For incident monitoring, Emircom has developed and implemented a local private cloud, which will have a single and comprehensive platform to provide integrated monitoring solutions on managing SIEM/ SOC, MDR, and Brand protection. To be in line with UAE cyber security regulations requirements, this integrated platform is in UAE.
As more and more adoption of cloud in the region is happening, cyber security teams are facing challenges to keep up with speed. Emircom has focused on cloud-focused security services, which will help the customers in each step of their journey towards the cloud.