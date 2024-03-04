UAE: Ramadan work hours announced for govt employees in Abu Dhabi

The event will feature leading speakers and experts tackling vital topics in religion, sports, art and entrepreneurship
The government announced official working hours for public sector employees in Abu Dhabi during the month of Ramadan.
Government employees will work between 9am to 2.30pm from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, work hours will be between 9am to 12pm.
Additionally, remote working of up to 70 per cent of the total number of government employees whose jobs do not require presence at the workplace will also be activated on Fridays.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Earlier today, the UAE announced the official working hours for public sector employees during Ramadan. Federal employees will work 3.5 hours less from Monday to Thursday and 1.5 hours less on Friday, as stated by The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) on Monday.
The Islamic holy month will see all ministries and federal agencies operating from 9am to 2.30pm from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, working hours are from 9am until 12 noon, unless the nature of the work necessitates otherwise.
As per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), private sector employees will have their number of work hours reduced by two during the Islamic holy month.
Companies have the option to implement flexible or remote work schedules within the limits of daily working hours specified during the holy month, and in accordance with the nature of their work.
ALSO READ:
The event will feature leading speakers and experts tackling vital topics in religion, sports, art and entrepreneurship
More than 150,000 iftar boxes will be distributed during the holy month of Ramadan
Emirates Red Crescent also distributed 2,000 food parcels (Ramadan Mir) in the two provinces to date, benefiting underprivileged families
The video advisory, issued in Arabic, called the act 'uncivilised behaviour'
Did you know that you can get a kilo of dates for only Dh8
The Mothers’ Endowment fund shall be used to support the education of millions around the world
With hearts brimming with reverence and hope, they eagerly flocked to mosques to indulge in worship
If you have the means to give more, you can help provide temporary shelters and even send a child to school