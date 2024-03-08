UAE rains: All parks, beaches temporarily closed in Abu Dhabi

The three-bedroom penthouse is at Nobu Residences on Saadiyat Island
Abu Dhabi's municipality announced the temporary closure of parks and beaches in the capital due to prevailing unstable weather conditions across the UAE.
The closure begins from Friday, March 8, and is expected to go on until weather conditions stabilise.
The move comes in line with preserving the safety of the community and its people during such turbulent conditions.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Earlier, authorities in Sharjah announced the closure of all parks in the emirate due to the adverse weather conditions forecast over the weekend.
ALSO READ:
The three-bedroom penthouse is at Nobu Residences on Saadiyat Island
Despite the challenging circumstances, Ashraf's family played a crucial role in supporting the care plan, contributing to his remarkable recovery
Gold prices traded sideways after traders reacted to the stronger-than-expected US inflation data last week
Sheikh Hamdan also approved an affordable housing policy along with a project to boost start-ups in the city
University students in the Emirates run Korean clubs, wear their makeup, learn their language and visit the country for gigs
Across the Emirates, there are treatment centres to ensure necessary interventions for narcotic addict
The eatery violated Abu Dhabi's law regarding food in the emirate
The total number of patients and accompanying family members received by hospitals in the UAE has reached 1,154