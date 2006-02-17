UAE-Pak bond reinforced by quake relief efforts

ABU DHABI — Though UAE and Pakistan have long been enjoying cordial relations, the recent devastating earthquake has brought the two nations closer, Shaikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research said.

By A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 17 Feb 2006, 11:15 AM Last updated: Sat 4 Apr 2015, 6:49 PM

"We in the UAE share the suffering of the people and offer our material and moral support in their difficult times," Shaikh Nahyan said while speaking at 'the Solidarity Day' function for the victims of October 8 quake at the Abu Dhabi Cultural and Heritage Authority.

A special day was organised in the capital by Pakistan Embassy in association with the Abu Dhabi Cultural and Heritage Authority to express solidarity with the victims of catastrophe that killed 73,000 people and injured over 150,000 people besides ruining the entire civil infrastructure.

Shaikh Nahyan said that Pakistan was a close sisterly state of the UAE and their friendship which is time tested has given a new dimension to the bilateral relations.

He said that UAE government and people were disturbed by the loss of life and massive earthquake which created widespread devastation across the northern areas of the country.

Government of the UAE, corporates, individuals and international community have joined hands in organising the rescue, relief and reconstruction efforts to help overcome the agony of the devastated people of the area.

In this regard, he mentioned the valuable role played by the UAE Red Crescent, which was the first organisation to have reached the affected areas and carried out commendable relief work. Shaikh Nahayan praised the leadership of President Pervez Musharraf, who has ably tackled the crisis like situation following what was one of the biggest devastations a single country has faced in recent times.

Shaikh Nahyan showed his confidence in the people and economy of the country, which is growing at a fast pace offering huge returns on foreign investment, as leaders like President Musharraf have put the country on the right track.

In his remarks, Pakistan's Ambassador Ahsanullah Khan said that the solidarity day was a day to salute the government of the UAE, national and expatriate communities who swiftly responded to help the earthquake victims in an organised manner.

He said that it was this humanitarian response that generated over 2500 metric tonnes of relief goods besides a hefty sum of cash donations which were sent to the quake-affected zone.

The Ambassador said the 'Solidarity Day' was a highly successful event due to the cooperation given by the government, UAE nationals and expatriates living in Abu Dhabi and that was why it was extended by one day.

He said that proceeds raised from the auctions of art work, and other income would be utilised for the construction of a high school in the devastated valley.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were important personalities including the US ambassador Michele Sison, Indian ambassador CM Bhandari, besides other envoys based in the capital.

The fun fair organised for raising funds for the rehabilitation works for quake-hit, started at 5.00 pm and continued till 11.00pm.