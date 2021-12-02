UAE inspires the world, says Aster's Dr Azad Moopen as country turns 50

'UAE is a wonder among the nations in the world'

The streets of Bur Dubai decorates with the UAE National flag on the occasion of the 50th National Day of the United Arab Emirates. December 01, 2021. Photo by Shihab

By Dr Azad Moopen Published: Thu 2 Dec 2021

In the last 50 years, the UAE has emerged as an oasis of peace and prosperity in the middle of the Arabian desert. This has been possible due to the visionary leadership of the Rulers of this country, along with the excellent execution by a team of officials.

As someone who came to Dubai 35 years ago, I have witnessed the exponential growth of the UAE, with excellent social and physical infrastructure being created: You have the best roads, airports and seaports in the world here. More importantly, you have the best schools, colleges, hospitals, restaurants and entertainment. It is also one of the safest cities in the world, where children or women can venture out in the middle of the night without fear.

Dr Azad Moopen Founder chairman and managing director, Aster DM Healthcare.

The warm welcome that UAE citizens extend to foreigners is legendary. Those who have the aptitude and skill-sets and choose to be here will be able to reach the heights of his capability due to the congenial business and professional environment provided by the country. It has one of the highest levels of ease and speed of doing business.

Healthcare has been one of the sectors that has undergone a phenomenal growth over the last 50 years. We have one of the best healthcare infrastructures in the world, with a very high bed-to-population ratio. The UAE proved its capability by becoming one of the earliest nations to have 100 per cent vaccination amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Starting from a single doctor clinic in Dubai over 35 years ago, we have been able to spread to seven countries, now with over 21,000 employees providing medical care to nearly 20 million people through our network of 27 hospitals, 117 clinics and 225 pharmacies.

I can confidently say that the UAE is a wonder among the nations in the world. Through the years and despite all challenges, it has remained a source of hope for millions of people.

