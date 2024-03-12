UAE

UAE: Extended paid parking hours, park timings during Ramadan in Sharjah

The government veterinary clinic in the emirate will also operate under revised timings

by Web Desk

Published: Tue 12 Mar 2024, 1:46 PM

Last updated: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 1:13 AM

With changes in Ramadan work timings for most residents across the country, each emirate has also changed their timings for different services.

Be it a public facility like parks or daily essential services like paid parking timings, authorities in Sharjah have changed operating hours for various services offered to the public.

Here's a guide to Sharjah's revised timings during the holy month.

Parking hours

Paid parking hours from Saturday to Thursday will be between 8am to 12am. This is an increase from non-Ramadan hours of 8am to 10pm.

Parking will be free on Fridays, except for 7-day parking zones, also knows as blue zone.

Blue zone parkings will be paid throughout the week, including public holidays.

Park opening hours

Public parks in Sharjah will be open during all days of the week from 4pm until 12am, midnight.

Veterinary clinic

Sharjah's government veterinary clinic in Jubail will operate from Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm.

Web Desk

