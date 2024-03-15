UAE: Burjeel offers Dh2 million medical aid for Gazan children, opens recreational project

Published: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 5:34 PM

Abu Dhabi-headquartered Burjeel Holdings has offered medical supplies worth Dh2 million for injured Gazan children undergoing urgent treatment in Egypt.

The humanitarian aid is part of the healthcare group’s continuous efforts to bolster the medical facilities at the Rafah border. This holy month of Ramadan, Burjeel has also set up a recreational project to bring smiles to the faces of young patients recovering at Al-Arish Hospital in Egypt.

Recently, UNICEF highlighted that “delivering aid to Gaza is a matter of life or death for children”. The UN agency noted that children are dying at an alarming rate – “thousands have been killed and thousands more injured”.

The medical supplies by Burjeel, delivered via a special aircraft from Abu Dhabi, were received by Dr Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Egypt’s Minister of Health and Population, and officials at Al-Arish International Airport. The shipment includes essential equipment to handle trauma and emergency, cardiac conditions, respiratory issues, diagnostics, and critical surgeries, comprising defibrillators, anesthesia machines, X-ray machines, operating tables, BiPaps, portable ventilators, OT lights, examination lights, diagnostic sets, and various other medical consumables.

“We thank Burjeel Holdings for their support in this humanitarian mission. The help of the private sector in strengthening the collective effort is appreciated,” Dr Ghaffar said.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and chairman of Burjeel Holdings, stressed the need to ensure the holistic health and well-being of these children and their families.

“We remain committed to strengthening medical infrastructure in times of crises. Our contribution of essential equipment and medical consumables is geared towards elevating healthcare capabilities, ensuring that medical professionals possess the necessary tools to save lives and deliver quality care to those in need,” Dr Shamsheer noted.

Restoring sense of normalcy

The recreational project is dedicated to the young children from Gaza who are recuperating at Al-Arish Hospital. The recreational area established within the hospital features a dedicated video game zone designed for children alongside a vibrant play area adorned with toys.

“Our ongoing efforts are focused on enhancing the mental health and well-being of the children,” Dr Shamsheer underlined.

Dr Ghaffar, with a delegation, visited the recreational area, which seeks to restore a sense of normalcy for the traumatised children recovering at the hospital.

ALSO READ: