UAE brimming with confidence ahead of Tunisia clash in Fifa Arab Cup

UAE’s Khalil Alhammadi (left) scores in the injury time against Mauritania in the Fifa Arab Cup Group B match at the Ras Abu Aboud Stadium in Doha on Friday. (AFP)

Bandar Al Ahbabi, the skilful UAE right winger, said the team would be eyeing three points when they lock horns with the Tunisians on Monday

Having recorded their second straight win by beating Mauritania 1-0 at the Fifa Arab Cup in Doha on Friday night, the UAE now only need a draw against Tunisia in their final Group B game on Monday to reach the quarterfinals.

But Bandar Al Ahbabi, the skilful UAE right winger, said the team would be eyeing three points when they lock horns with the Tunisians on Monday.

“We live in a special atmosphere in the national team’s camp. The victory in the previous two matches raised the morale of the players, made them more enthusiastic and gave them great motivation to continue to shine and achieve more victories. We have an important match in which I hope we will achieve the desired result,” Al Ahbabi told reporters after UAE’s narrow win over Mauritania.

Al Ahbabi also said every member of the team was determined to deliver the perfect performance against Tunisia, one of the biggest Arab nations in football that have qualified for the Fifa World Cup on five occasions.

But Syria proved on Friday that the Tunisians are not unbeatable with a 2-0 victory in the other Group B game on Friday.

The Whites needed a stoppage time goal from substitute Khalil Alhammadi to seal the three points against a resilient Mauritania on Friday. Bert Van Marwijk’s UAE dominated the match but couldn’t find a way past the Mauritania defence until the dying seconds.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s hopes were left hanging by a thread following a 2-0 defeat to Algeria in Group C action on Saturday.

And Jordan suffered a 4-0 defeat against Morocco in Group C at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Saturday.

Adnan Hamad’s men fell three goals behind in the first and conceded a fourth two minutes from the end, as Morocco qualified for the knockout stages.

Jordan, who defeated Saudi Arabia 1-0 in their opener, struggled to contain their opponents from the start and conceded in the fourth minute to a Yahya Jabrane goal.

Forced to send on Hamza Al Daradreh for the injured Baha Faisal in the 15th minute, Jordan fell further behind shortly after.

Jordan play Palestine next on Tuesday, while Morocco take on Saudi Arabia. (with inputs from afc.com)